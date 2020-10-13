Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with quite bit of fog developing, especially away from the coast! Those with inland commutes, anywhere north of Hwy20, may want to give themselves a few minutes extra out the door in anticipation of slower travels.

Otherwise, we’re warm and humid with temperatures and dew points starting out in the low 70s. We’re still in for another hot and humid day ahead, so be sure to dress comfortably.

The fog lifts out to a bit of low level clouds through the morning before dispersing to some sunshine through the midday. An approaching cold front will manage to develop a bit of fair weather clouds throughout the afternoon and a less than 10% chance at a stray light shower or nuisance drizzle develops. Yet high temperatures still manage to reach the toasty mid to upper 80s once again ahead of the front’s passage through our area. But changes are on the way!

We’ll see the front move through later this evening allowing for temperatures and dew points to crash overnight into the 50s inland to low 60s on the coast. That’s a more seasonal and pleasantly cool start to Wednesday morning!

Plenty of sunshine builds in with high pressure behind today’s front for tomorrow. We’ll still get plenty warm into our Wednesday afternoon, however. Highs tomorrow may not reach the upper 80s, but low to mid 80s is still slightly above average for this time of year.

The good news is we’ll see this somewhat less humid air, we’ll get a little more stick into Thursday and Friday, stick around through the end of the week as a reinforcing cold front moves in Thursday night into Friday morning. That second front will help to cool off afternoon highs to near 80 degrees, or more seasonal Friday, and then bring 50s in the mornings and 70s in the afternoons for the weekend!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies after the foggy start, especially inland. There’s a less than 10% chance a stray light shower develops later this afternoon away from the coast. Warm and humid highs today reach the mid to upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast features a less humid and more comfortable feel for Wednesday with morning lows near 60 to afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.