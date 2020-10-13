Week 6 Almega Sports High School Player of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Now to our Monday High School Football Player of the Week award, and this week we have to recognize not one Wewahitchka Gator, but two!

Friday night in Wewa’s 61-35 win over Liberty, Gators freshman running back Zay McDaniel, number two in the video, had himself a night, rushing for 319 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for another TD.

As good as those numbers were, turns out he was second on his team in rushing yards and touchdowns. Junior quarterback Alex Williams, number 12 in the video, ran for 345 yards on 20 carries, and 7 touchdowns!

Coach Bobby Johns says he’s never had two guys rush for over 300 yards in a single game, that’s probably something 99 percent of the coaches out there can say!

So congrats to the Gators duo of McDaniel and Williams, our co-players of the week!

