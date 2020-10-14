Advertisement

850Strong Student of the Week

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Sariah Hooker. (WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Sariah Hooker.

She’s a student at Gulf Coast State College and is working toward her sociology degree.

Sariah works at the Pineapple Willy’s t-shirt shop while going to school full time.

Outside of school and work, Sariah is a gifted artist and has a passion for animals.

She’s spent many hours volunteering at the Bay County Humane Society.

Sariah says spending time with the dogs made her happy knowing they spent that time outside of the cage.

Sariah is never hesitant when it comes to lend a helping hand to others, and has become the go-to dog sitter and babysitter.

She says she’s happy to do it for her co-workers, who are more like family.

Sariah said “My co-workers are my best friends, like everybody gets along with everybody, and I dog sit for everybody around Pineapple Willy’s. I’m just the dog sitting go to and the babysitter go to, which I love doing, it’s just, I don’t know I love being close to everybody and at Pineapple Willy’s we have that relationship with each other.”

