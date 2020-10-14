Advertisement

Babysitter accused of leaving 8-month-old girl in Conn. dumpster after stabbing mother

By WFSB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An 8-month-old Connecticut girl is recovering from being left in a dumpster, allegedly by her babysitter, who is also accused of stabbing the child’s mother.

Andiana Velez, 24, is being held on a bond of $500,000 on charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police say she was supposed to be babysitting an 8-month-old girl but instead tossed the baby in a dumpster outside an apartment complex in New Haven, Connecticut. Velez is also accused of stabbing the girl’s 21-year-old mother.

Perry Dennis, a maintenance worker, found the little girl inside the dumpster Monday afternoon and got her out, wrapping the shivering child with a blanket from his apartment.

“I was shocked. I just threw the blanket away because every time I look at the blanket, I keep thinking about the baby,” Dennis said.

Police say the 8-month-old had burns to her hands. Along with the Department of Children and Families, they are continuing to investigate how she got the injuries.

Court paperwork paints two different stories of the incident.

The baby’s mother says when she went to pick up her daughter from Velez, who had been watching her for a number of days, the woman pulled out a knife, and the two tussled. Meanwhile, Velez alleges the mother pulled the knife on her after she questioned her about her daughter’s burns.

Velez allegedly told police she drove to the apartment complex to buy marijuana since she was stressed, and she left the little girl in the dumpster because she knew someone would find her.

“It’s scary thinking what type of person would do something like that. It’s hard to believe someone would do that,” Dennis said.

Velez is due back in court Oct. 30. She reportedly has a lengthy criminal record, including a number of pending cases.

Copyright 2020 WFSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

