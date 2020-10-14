Bay County tourism marketing plan approved

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Bay County Tourist Development Council held a combined board meeting Tuesday.

One of the board action items was to discuss and consider approving the CVB marketing plan which is a digital first campaign to allow for adaptability.

The plan was unanimously approved by the board.

The marketing team says they’re preparing for any changes in travel or event restrictions.

As of now, Florida is in phase three of reopening, which will allow for more events to take place.

But if more COVID-19 restrictions are issued, the team is ready to make changes to the marketing campaign.

