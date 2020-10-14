Cain Griffin Park baseball complex is preparing for a grand reopening

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What was once cluttered with hurricane debris is now coming together as a top-notch facility.

“To remember how it looked more than two years ago, and then now to see a park. This will be the premier park,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer.

Rebuilding the park was a priority after the storm.

“My belief is that the parks affect the citizens of Lynn Haven more than the City Hall does,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Pro Tem Dan Russell. “People use parks for their kids and everything else, so that’s why it was important to me to get the parks up and going as quick as possible.”

The fields will be used for local baseball and softball coach-pitch teams only because city officials want this park to represent community.

“It’s community, that’s truly community, and that’s what we’re rebuilding back to,” said Lynn Haven City Commissioner Brandon Aldridge. “As a community, where we have people and are able to enjoy ourselves in our home.”

Lynn Haven city officials hope these ball fields and the park in general will serve the local youth for years to come.

“I think it’s a diamond in the rough,” said Mayor Pro Tem Russell. “When you’ve got the splash pad there, you’ve got four baseball fields, a really nice concession stand, as well as a couple of basketball courts and tennis courts. It’s a really nice facility for anyone that wants to go out there and play.”

City officials say Cain Griffin Park will represent the future of Lynn Haven.

“I hope this park can be the first step to showing the rebuild and the potential we have going forward,” said Commissioner Aldridge. “This park is a step up, it’s not the park that was here before Hurricane Michael. This is an A+ park.”

The city will hold a grand reopening of the park on November 7th, and they encourage everyone in the community to come out and enjoy it.

