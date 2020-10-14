Advertisement

Cain Griffin Park baseball complex is preparing for a grand reopening

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What was once cluttered with hurricane debris is now coming together as a top-notch facility.

“To remember how it looked more than two years ago, and then now to see a park. This will be the premier park,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer.

Rebuilding the park was a priority after the storm.

“My belief is that the parks affect the citizens of Lynn Haven more than the City Hall does,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Pro Tem Dan Russell. “People use parks for their kids and everything else, so that’s why it was important to me to get the parks up and going as quick as possible.”

The fields will be used for local baseball and softball coach-pitch teams only because city officials want this park to represent community.

“It’s community, that’s truly community, and that’s what we’re rebuilding back to,” said Lynn Haven City Commissioner Brandon Aldridge. “As a community, where we have people and are able to enjoy ourselves in our home.”

Lynn Haven city officials hope these ball fields and the park in general will serve the local youth for years to come.

“I think it’s a diamond in the rough,” said Mayor Pro Tem Russell. “When you’ve got the splash pad there, you’ve got four baseball fields, a really nice concession stand, as well as a couple of basketball courts and tennis courts. It’s a really nice facility for anyone that wants to go out there and play.”

City officials say Cain Griffin Park will represent the future of Lynn Haven.

“I hope this park can be the first step to showing the rebuild and the potential we have going forward,” said Commissioner Aldridge. “This park is a step up, it’s not the park that was here before Hurricane Michael. This is an A+ park.”

The city will hold a grand reopening of the park on November 7th, and they encourage everyone in the community to come out and enjoy it.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Old Buccaneer Motel location will now become housing complex.

Updated: 5 minutes ago
At the entrance to the downtown area along Beach Drive will be a residential complex that will consist of approximately 120 units .

News

Florida Rights Restoration Coalition comes to Panama City

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Florida Rights Restoration Coalition comes to Panama City

News

Developers seeking zoning changes to help redevelop the PC Mall

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The developers requested a land use designation of urban community in order to accommodate the future development of the property.

News

Lynn Haven selects new law firm following FBI investigation

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Hand Arendall Harrison Sale has been selected as Lynn Haven's new law firm.

News

Tyndall Air Force Base conducts first of many groundbreaking ceremonies to come

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Tyndall Air Force Base conducts first of many groundbreaking ceremonies to come.

Latest News

News

Bay County tourism marketing plan approved

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Richardson
The marketing team says they’re preparing for any changes in travel or event restrictions.

News

Cain Griffin Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
We are taking a look at this complex that has been constructed after Hurricane Michael. We're going to look at a before and after and see what the city has planned for this new complex.

News

Panama City Tattoo Shop Ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
Commissioners made adjustments to the restrictions surrounding tattoo parlors in the city.

News

Lynn Haven Picks New Law Firm

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city has selected a new law firm after the previous city attorney was arrested in the ongoing federal fraud case.

News

Mask Restrictions BDS

Updated: 2 hours ago
Certain masks are no longer allowed in Bay District Schools.