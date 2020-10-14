Advertisement

Cottonelle recalls wipes after reports of irritation, minor infection

Alice White displays a package of Cottonelle single use flushable wipes at Pucci's Leader Pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Alice White displays a package of Cottonelle single use flushable wipes at Pucci's Leader Pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.(Rich Pedroncelli | AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Cottonelle has issued a recall of certain packages of their Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes after reports of skin irritation and minor infections.

The recall impacts a limited number of batches manufactured between Feb. 7, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2020, according to Cottonelle.

Cottonelle reported a bacterium, known as Pluralibacter gergoviae, could be found in the affected products. They said the bacterium is natural in the environment and human body, but it can cause irritations and infections for those with weakened immune systems.

No one has reported any serious infections or reactions to the affected products, according to Cottonelle, but they have received a “low rate” of complaints of skin irritation and mild infections.

Customers are asked to check online to see if their purchased wipes are part of the lots affected by the recall. If they are, Cottonelle recommends customers stop using the wipes and contact their service team.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One missing Wewahitchka woman dead, the other in critical condition

Updated: seconds ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
One missing woman from Wewahitchka is dead and another is in critical condition after a car accident on Sunday, October 11.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett tells doubtful Dems she’d keep open mind on Supreme Court

Updated: moments ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

National

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) discusses Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings

Updated: moments ago

News

Trump live exclusive stream

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The Economic Club of Florida was one of just six in the nation who got special treatment from President Donald Trump Wednesday.

National Politics

First lady: Barron Trump positive for COVID, no symptoms

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

Latest News

News

House Speaker questions COVID-19 death toll

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Over 15,000 Floridans have died of COVID-19 according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, but a new analysis of COVID-19 death certificates conducted by the Florida House of Representatives suggests the count may be inflated.

National

Facing new fire threat, crews deploy to Northern California

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

National

Missouri couple charged in death of emaciated 10-year-old

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Court records say a 10-year-old Missouri girl whose parents have been charged in her death was so emaciated that a detective said she looked “like a Holocaust victim.”

Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source.

National

Earth breaks September heat record, may reach warmest year ever

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This record was driven by high heat in Europe, Northern Asia, Russia and much of the Southern Hemisphere, said NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo. California and Oregon had their hottest Septembers on record.