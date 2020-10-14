Advertisement

Developers seeking zoning changes to help redevelop the PC Mall

Panama City leaders vote to submit a rezoning request for the Panama City Mall property.
Panama City leaders vote to submit a rezoning request for the Panama City Mall property.
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Panama City Commission voted Tuesday to submit a requested rezoning of the property that is occupied by the Panama City Mall to the Florida Department Of Economic Opportunity for review.

The developers requested a land use designation of Urban Community to accommodate the future development of the property. Plans call for the mall to be turned into a mixed-use development to better serve the needs of the community.

“The Bay City Point across the street,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki. "That’s been very successful and now the mall can reinvent itself with residential and retail. So it’s kind of a mixed-use situation and today we had to approve that transition for them to get started.”

Mixed use includes retail as well as residential use. The Panama City Mall property is currently zoned for commercial use. The commission can vote to adopt the zoning change following the review. The request has to be sent to the state because it’s larger than 10 acres. The process takes about 30 days.

