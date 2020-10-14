Advertisement

Florida Cancer Affiliates unveils new radiation treatment system

Florida Cancer Affiliates installed an advanced radiation treatment system
Florida Cancer Affiliates installed an advanced radiation treatment system(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida Cancer Affiliates recently installed a Versa HD, which doctors say is an advanced radiation treatment system designed to make cancer patient care all the easier.

“This is a new, next-generation linear accelerator,” said Doctor Steven Finkelstein. “It’s used for radiation treatment for cancer patients for a whole multitude of different cancers and it provides precise treatments.”

The group held an open house and ribbon cutting at its Panama City office Tuesday to show the community the new equipment and new wing of the building.

“We’re so excited to share this with our community,” said Doctor Finkelstein. “This is something we’ve brought in to help the patients in the Emerald Coast afflicted with cancer, at the highest level.”

Doctors also say despite the pandemic, it’s still just as important to keep up with appointments and continue getting your regularly scheduled screenings.

“It’s a very challenging time for patients but even with COVID-19 we can’t forget the other things that hurt us as humans,” said Doctor Finkelstein. “Cancer is, unfortunately, one of our deepest problems and we’re happy to install this kind of technology to help the community.”

Doctors with Florida Cancer Affiliates say they started using the new machine on patients this week.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walton County Fair underway

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Due to COVID-19, the fair does not have any indoor events this year.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Cooler weather will filter in overnight in the panhandle

News

Hail Mary lawsuit challenges Amendment 3

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The incoming Republican Speaker of the House and a powerful Democratic State Senator are taking the unusual step of asking the Florida Supreme Court to remove Amendment 3 from the November ballot.

News

2020 a record year for gun sales

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Firearm purchase background checks conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement show a record number of Floridians are taking up arms this year.

Latest News

News

PC Commission to ease tattoo parlor restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
In a final version of the ordinance the commission has decided to remove any restrictions with regard to separation of the shops and churches

News

Old Buccaneer Motel location will now become housing complex.

Updated: 1 hours ago
At the entrance to the downtown area along Beach Drive will be a residential complex that will consist of approximately 120 units .

News

Florida Rights Restoration Coalition comes to Panama City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Florida Rights Restoration Coalition comes to Panama City

News

Developers seeking zoning changes to help redevelop the PC Mall

Updated: 2 hours ago
The developers requested a land use designation of urban community in order to accommodate the future development of the property.

News

Lynn Haven selects new law firm following FBI investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Hand Arendall Harrison Sale has been selected as Lynn Haven's new law firm.

News

Tyndall Air Force Base conducts first of many groundbreaking ceremonies to come

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Tyndall Air Force Base conducts first of many groundbreaking ceremonies to come.