Florida Cancer Affiliates unveils new radiation treatment system

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida Cancer Affiliates recently installed a Versa HD, which doctors say is an advanced radiation treatment system designed to make cancer patient care all the easier.

“This is a new, next-generation linear accelerator,” said Doctor Steven Finkelstein. “It’s used for radiation treatment for cancer patients for a whole multitude of different cancers and it provides precise treatments.”

The group held an open house and ribbon cutting at its Panama City office Tuesday to show the community the new equipment and new wing of the building.

“We’re so excited to share this with our community,” said Doctor Finkelstein. “This is something we’ve brought in to help the patients in the Emerald Coast afflicted with cancer, at the highest level.”

Doctors also say despite the pandemic, it’s still just as important to keep up with appointments and continue getting your regularly scheduled screenings.

“It’s a very challenging time for patients but even with COVID-19 we can’t forget the other things that hurt us as humans,” said Doctor Finkelstein. “Cancer is, unfortunately, one of our deepest problems and we’re happy to install this kind of technology to help the community.”

Doctors with Florida Cancer Affiliates say they started using the new machine on patients this week.

