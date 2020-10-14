Advertisement

Florida Rights Restoration Coalition comes to Panama City

By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is traveling the entire state of Florida to get people excited to vote.

Today the big red bus arrived in Panama City.

The bus plans to travel to every county in the state of Florida and talk to community members about what it means to vote, why it is important to vote and what Amendment 4 has meant since it was passed in 2018.

Desmond Meade, the executive director of the coalition, says everyone needs to get out and vote.

“We are gonna travel the entire state of Florida and meet people where they are at," said Meade. "We are gonna talk to people at restaurants and coffee shops. We are gonna talk to people at the libraries and talk to people on the streets and we are just gonna be talking about how important it is that everybody have their voices heard.”

Meade says their next stop on the big red bus will be Tallahassee.

