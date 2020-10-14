Advertisement

Former Lynn Haven mayor and attorney’s trial now set for March

A new date has been set for the trial of the former Lynn Haven mayor and city attorney in connection with fraud charges.
A new date has been set for the trial of the former Lynn Haven mayor and city attorney in connection with fraud charges.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A new date has been set for the trial of the former Lynn Haven mayor and city attorney in connection with fraud charges.

According to federal court paperwork, Tuesday, the court held a status conference via telephone for the case involving Margo Deal Anderson and Joseph Adam Albritton. The trial has been moved to March 1, 2021. This has been pushed back from the October 26th trial date set earlier this year.

Anderson has pleaded not guilty to the 63 charges against her. Some of those charges include attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and fraud by wire, radio, or television. Albritton pleaded not guilty to 64 charges. Those charges include attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and fraud by wire, radio, or television.

In August, both were indicted on federal fraud charges connected to Hurricane Michael debris clean up.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local counties report new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday report

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 15,788 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Breast Cancer Equipment

Updated: 13 hours ago
Florida Cancer Affiliates is expanding and bringing a new state of the art radiation machine to the area. We are taking a closer look at cancer care during the pandemic.

News

Buccaneer Motel

Updated: 13 hours ago
Plans are in the works for redevelpment of the old Buccaneer development.

News

All Voters Vote

Updated: 13 hours ago
The incoming House Speaker and top Democratic lawmakers oppose Amendment 3, creating a top two vote getters general election instead of party primary winners. We’ll also speak to organizers on claims A3 will hurt minority representation.

Latest News

News

NAACP Voting Rights Meeting

Updated: 13 hours ago
Desmond Meade and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is visiting the Glenwood Community Center. He will be speaking with anyone who is needing their rights restored or has questions regarding a felon's right to vote.

News

Walton County Fair

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Walton County Fair kicked off today, we take a look at the fun.

News

Walton County Fair underway

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Due to COVID-19, the fair does not have any indoor events this year.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 14 hours ago
Cooler weather will filter in overnight in the panhandle

News

Hail Mary lawsuit challenges Amendment 3

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The incoming Republican Speaker of the House and a powerful Democratic State Senator are taking the unusual step of asking the Florida Supreme Court to remove Amendment 3 from the November ballot.

News

2020 a record year for gun sales

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Firearm purchase background checks conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement show a record number of Floridians are taking up arms this year.