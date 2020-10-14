Former Lynn Haven mayor and attorney’s trial now set for March

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A new date has been set for the trial of the former Lynn Haven mayor and city attorney in connection with fraud charges.

According to federal court paperwork, Tuesday, the court held a status conference via telephone for the case involving Margo Deal Anderson and Joseph Adam Albritton. The trial has been moved to March 1, 2021. This has been pushed back from the October 26th trial date set earlier this year.

Anderson has pleaded not guilty to the 63 charges against her. Some of those charges include attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and fraud by wire, radio, or television. Albritton pleaded not guilty to 64 charges. Those charges include attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and fraud by wire, radio, or television.

In August, both were indicted on federal fraud charges connected to Hurricane Michael debris clean up.

