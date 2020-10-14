Advertisement

House Speaker questions COVID-19 death toll

Barren River District reports new COVID-19 cases
Barren River District reports new COVID-19 cases(WBKO)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Over 15,000 Floridans have died of COVID-19 according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, but a new analysis of COVID-19 death certificates conducted by the Florida House of Representatives suggests the count may be inflated.

The outgoing House Speaker asked fellow legislators to consider the report when making policy decisions.

It looked at death certificates and found nearly 60 percent had errors or were recorded out of line with state and national guidance.

Based on the latest statistics, a ten percent inflation would mean the Department of Health over counted by about 1,400 deaths.

Republican Representative Randy Fine, who has recovered from a battle with COVID-19, said a ten percent discrepancy is actually reassuring.

“The Speaker’s work sort of demonstrates that the numbers are largely right. I mean if it was 1,200 instead of 12,000 you might go, ‘oh wow.' But you know, being off by ten percent, it’s still a huge effect and it’s still something we have to take seriously,” said Rep. Fine.

Democratic Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith criticized the House Speaker for focusing House resources on nitpicking death certificates and not on what he considers more pressing issues.

“Fixing our broken unemployment system, expanding Medicaid to people who have lost their job and have no health insurance, small business relief to family-owned operations that have closed their doors forever. The Florida Legislature has done zero,” said Rep. Smith.

The Legislature has not convened since the pandemic began in March.

They won’t return to the Capitol until their organizational session two weeks after the election.

We reached out to House Speaker Jose Oliva to ask about the House analysis, but did not receive a response.

Latest News

News

One missing Wewahitchka woman dead, the other in critical condition

Updated: seconds ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
One missing woman from Wewahitchka is dead and another is in critical condition after a car accident on Sunday, October 11.

News

Trump live exclusive stream

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The Economic Club of Florida was one of just six in the nation who got special treatment from President Donald Trump Wednesday.

News

Okaloosa County fatal shooting investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

News

Local counties report new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday report

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 15,788 people have died from the virus in the state.

Latest News

News

Former Lynn Haven mayor and attorney’s trial now set for March

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A new date has been set for the trial of the former Lynn Haven mayor and city attorney in connection with fraud charges.

News

Breast Cancer Equipment

Updated: 16 hours ago
Florida Cancer Affiliates is expanding and bringing a new state of the art radiation machine to the area. We are taking a closer look at cancer care during the pandemic.

News

Buccaneer Motel

Updated: 16 hours ago
Plans are in the works for redevelpment of the old Buccaneer development.

News

All Voters Vote

Updated: 16 hours ago
The incoming House Speaker and top Democratic lawmakers oppose Amendment 3, creating a top two vote getters general election instead of party primary winners. We’ll also speak to organizers on claims A3 will hurt minority representation.

News

NAACP Voting Rights Meeting

Updated: 16 hours ago
Desmond Meade and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is visiting the Glenwood Community Center. He will be speaking with anyone who is needing their rights restored or has questions regarding a felon's right to vote.

News

Walton County Fair

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Walton County Fair kicked off today, we take a look at the fun.