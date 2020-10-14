Local counties report new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 741,632 cases reported. There are 732,399 cases involving Florida residents and 9,233 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 15,788 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,366 cases. This includes 6,219 residents and 147 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 122 people have died from the virus and 374 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 14 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,491 cases. This includes 5,445 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 45 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 125 people have died from the virus. 315 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, 17 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,142 cases. 1,925 of the cases are residents and 217 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 29 deaths from the virus and 115 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, four people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,124 cases. 1,113 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 71 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are five people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 803 cases. There are 789 residents and 14 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 10 deaths reported and 30 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no one in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,986 cases. There are 2,950 local cases and 36 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 83 deaths and 164 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, six people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 653 cases, 652 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died and 35 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 911 cases. They are 901 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 676 cases. There are 672 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 520 cases of COVID-19. All 520 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. 10 people have died and 12 people have been hospitalized.

As of 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 39 available adult ICU beds out of the 147 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting all two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

