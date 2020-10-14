Lynn Haven selects new law firm following FBI investigation

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Lynn Haven has decided on a new law firm following the recent FBI investigation.

Out of the three final law firms under consideration; Hand, Arendall, Harrison and Sale has been selected as the city’s new law firm.

City officials say it was important to have someone that was accessible whenever they may need them.

City Manager Vickie Gainer said she hopes this law firm can find things that are working in other cities and bring them to Lynn Haven.

“They can share that [information] with the City of Lynn Haven and help us to move forward,” said Gainer. “I think the fact that they want to help us move forward and shine some really bright lights over our heads.”

City officials did say the fact this firm is local played a big role in why they were chosen, but that all the law firms were great and qualified for the job.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.