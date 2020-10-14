Advertisement

Lynn Haven selects new law firm following FBI investigation

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Lynn Haven has decided on a new law firm following the recent FBI investigation.

Out of the three final law firms under consideration; Hand, Arendall, Harrison and Sale has been selected as the city’s new law firm.

City officials say it was important to have someone that was accessible whenever they may need them.

City Manager Vickie Gainer said she hopes this law firm can find things that are working in other cities and bring them to Lynn Haven.

“They can share that [information] with the City of Lynn Haven and help us to move forward,” said Gainer. “I think the fact that they want to help us move forward and shine some really bright lights over our heads.”

City officials did say the fact this firm is local played a big role in why they were chosen, but that all the law firms were great and qualified for the job.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Old Buccaneer Motel location will now become housing complex.

Updated: 6 minutes ago
At the entrance to the downtown area along Beach Drive will be a residential complex that will consist of approximately 120 units .

News

Florida Rights Restoration Coalition comes to Panama City

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Florida Rights Restoration Coalition comes to Panama City

News

Developers seeking zoning changes to help redevelop the PC Mall

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The developers requested a land use designation of urban community in order to accommodate the future development of the property.

News

Tyndall Air Force Base conducts first of many groundbreaking ceremonies to come

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Tyndall Air Force Base conducts first of many groundbreaking ceremonies to come.

Latest News

News

Cain Griffin Park baseball complex is preparing for a grand reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Martello
The 4 fields will serve coach-pitch baseball and softball teams.

News

Bay County tourism marketing plan approved

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Richardson
The marketing team says they’re preparing for any changes in travel or event restrictions.

News

Cain Griffin Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
We are taking a look at this complex that has been constructed after Hurricane Michael. We're going to look at a before and after and see what the city has planned for this new complex.

News

Panama City Tattoo Shop Ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
Commissioners made adjustments to the restrictions surrounding tattoo parlors in the city.

News

Lynn Haven Picks New Law Firm

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city has selected a new law firm after the previous city attorney was arrested in the ongoing federal fraud case.

News

Mask Restrictions BDS

Updated: 2 hours ago
Certain masks are no longer allowed in Bay District Schools.