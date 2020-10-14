Advertisement

Okaloosa County fatal shooting investigation

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday morning.
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday morning.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to deputies, the incident happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning on Shirley Drive. Deputies say they received a call from a woman reporting a man broke into her townhome and had been shot.

Deputies say they found a man dead inside the home.

They say a second person who fled the scene was found nearby and was taken in for questioning.

Investigators say at this time they cannot release more details as the case remains active.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local counties report new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday report

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 15,788 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Former Lynn Haven mayor and attorney’s trial now set for March

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A new date has been set for the trial of the former Lynn Haven mayor and city attorney in connection with fraud charges.

News

Breast Cancer Equipment

Updated: 15 hours ago
Florida Cancer Affiliates is expanding and bringing a new state of the art radiation machine to the area. We are taking a closer look at cancer care during the pandemic.

News

Buccaneer Motel

Updated: 15 hours ago
Plans are in the works for redevelpment of the old Buccaneer development.

Latest News

News

All Voters Vote

Updated: 15 hours ago
The incoming House Speaker and top Democratic lawmakers oppose Amendment 3, creating a top two vote getters general election instead of party primary winners. We’ll also speak to organizers on claims A3 will hurt minority representation.

News

NAACP Voting Rights Meeting

Updated: 15 hours ago
Desmond Meade and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is visiting the Glenwood Community Center. He will be speaking with anyone who is needing their rights restored or has questions regarding a felon's right to vote.

News

Walton County Fair

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Walton County Fair kicked off today, we take a look at the fun.

News

Walton County Fair underway

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Due to COVID-19, the fair does not have any indoor events this year.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 15 hours ago
Cooler weather will filter in overnight in the panhandle

News

Hail Mary lawsuit challenges Amendment 3

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The incoming Republican Speaker of the House and a powerful Democratic State Senator are taking the unusual step of asking the Florida Supreme Court to remove Amendment 3 from the November ballot.