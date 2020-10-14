Okaloosa County fatal shooting investigation

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to deputies, the incident happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning on Shirley Drive. Deputies say they received a call from a woman reporting a man broke into her townhome and had been shot.

Deputies say they found a man dead inside the home.

They say a second person who fled the scene was found nearby and was taken in for questioning.

Investigators say at this time they cannot release more details as the case remains active.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.