Old Buccaneer Motel location will now become housing complex.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Plans for redevelopment of the old Buccaneer Motel property received the approval of the Panama City Commission Tuesday. The site which is at the entrance to the downtown area along Beach Drive will have a residential complex that will consist of approximately 120 units along with green areas within walking distance of the downtown area. It will also feature a view of Saint Andrews Bay. The hope is for this property to a catalyst for the development of the downtown area.

Panama City Commissioner Jennifer Haligas said, “I also know that there’s other developers I’ve met like those with the grammar school and all of that. Like, they understand that people want to live work and play in an area and especially with everything that the community’s putting into it, between murals and arts and brewery and great restaurants and Board and Brush and a lot of great businesses downtown. I think people, they want to live close to that.”

Developers hope to have architectural drawings available sometime in the spring of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.