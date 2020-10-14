One missing Wewahitchka woman dead, the other in critical condition

OKALOOSA COUNTY , Fla. (WJHG) - According to our CNN affiliate WEAR, Florida High Patrol Troopers have confirmed one missing woman from Wewahitchka is dead and another is in critical condition after a car accident on Sunday, October 11.

Donna Sellers, 65, and Linda Dinger, 81, were driving back to Wewahitchka from Milton after picking up a wheelchair ramp.

When they did not return, a missing endangered adult alert was issued by the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 14 around 7:50 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a passerby saw an unknown object on the side I-10 in Okaloosa County and called 911.

Troopers say the object was a car towing a trailer.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation determined the car was traveling east on Sunday when the driver lost control and drove into a thick wooded median. Troopers say the car overturned and trapped the driver and passenger.

The driver, identified as Donna Sellers, sustained critical injuries, and the passenger, identified as Linda Dinger, sustained fatal injuries.

