Advertisement

One missing Wewahitchka woman dead, the other in critical condition

One missing woman from Wewahitchka is dead and another is in critical condition after a car accident on Sunday, October 11.
One missing woman from Wewahitchka is dead and another is in critical condition after a car accident on Sunday, October 11.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY , Fla. (WJHG) - According to our CNN affiliate WEAR, Florida High Patrol Troopers have confirmed one missing woman from Wewahitchka is dead and another is in critical condition after a car accident on Sunday, October 11.

Donna Sellers, 65, and Linda Dinger, 81, were driving back to Wewahitchka from Milton after picking up a wheelchair ramp.

When they did not return, a missing endangered adult alert was issued by the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 14 around 7:50 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a passerby saw an unknown object on the side I-10 in Okaloosa County and called 911.

Troopers say the object was a car towing a trailer.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation determined the car was traveling east on Sunday when the driver lost control and drove into a thick wooded median. Troopers say the car overturned and trapped the driver and passenger.

The driver, identified as Donna Sellers, sustained critical injuries, and the passenger, identified as Linda Dinger, sustained fatal injuries.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump live exclusive stream

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The Economic Club of Florida was one of just six in the nation who got special treatment from President Donald Trump Wednesday.

News

House Speaker questions COVID-19 death toll

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Over 15,000 Floridans have died of COVID-19 according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, but a new analysis of COVID-19 death certificates conducted by the Florida House of Representatives suggests the count may be inflated.

News

Okaloosa County fatal shooting investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

News

Local counties report new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday report

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 15,788 people have died from the virus in the state.

Latest News

News

Former Lynn Haven mayor and attorney’s trial now set for March

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A new date has been set for the trial of the former Lynn Haven mayor and city attorney in connection with fraud charges.

News

Breast Cancer Equipment

Updated: 18 hours ago
Florida Cancer Affiliates is expanding and bringing a new state of the art radiation machine to the area. We are taking a closer look at cancer care during the pandemic.

News

Buccaneer Motel

Updated: 18 hours ago
Plans are in the works for redevelpment of the old Buccaneer development.

News

All Voters Vote

Updated: 18 hours ago
The incoming House Speaker and top Democratic lawmakers oppose Amendment 3, creating a top two vote getters general election instead of party primary winners. We’ll also speak to organizers on claims A3 will hurt minority representation.

News

NAACP Voting Rights Meeting

Updated: 18 hours ago
Desmond Meade and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is visiting the Glenwood Community Center. He will be speaking with anyone who is needing their rights restored or has questions regarding a felon's right to vote.

News

Walton County Fair

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Walton County Fair kicked off today, we take a look at the fun.