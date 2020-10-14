PC Commission to ease tattoo parlor restrictions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After several months of discussions and revisions, the Panama City Commission has finally come up with a solution to the issue of how tattoo shops are regulated .

In a final version of the ordinance, the commission has decided to remove any restrictions with regard to separation of the shops and churches. The also agreed to remove signage restrictions other than those that apply to all city businesses. And lastly the separation of tattoo locations has been reduced to 500 feet.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said, “There’s no sense in beating around the bush and continuing this, let’s get it done. And I think if we’ve got the proper signage and people are successful in business and they have the right signs, we don’t want to impede commerce.”

The commission will have a final reading of the ordinance followed by a vote of approval at their next meeting on October 27th.

