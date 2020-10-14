Advertisement

PC Commission to ease tattoo parlor restrictions

Panama City commissioners voted on a first reading to ease restrictions on tattoo parlors.
Panama City commissioners voted on a first reading to ease restrictions on tattoo parlors.(WJHG)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After several months of discussions and revisions, the Panama City Commission has finally come up with a solution to the issue of how tattoo shops are regulated .

In a final version of the ordinance, the commission has decided to remove any restrictions with regard to separation of the shops and churches. The also agreed to remove signage restrictions other than those that apply to all city businesses. And lastly the separation of tattoo locations has been reduced to 500 feet.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said, “There’s no sense in beating around the bush and continuing this, let’s get it done. And I think if we’ve got the proper signage and people are successful in business and they have the right signs, we don’t want to impede commerce.”

The commission will have a final reading of the ordinance followed by a vote of approval at their next meeting on October 27th.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walton County Fair underway

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Due to COVID-19, the fair does not have any indoor events this year.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Cooler weather will filter in overnight in the panhandle

News

Hail Mary lawsuit challenges Amendment 3

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The incoming Republican Speaker of the House and a powerful Democratic State Senator are taking the unusual step of asking the Florida Supreme Court to remove Amendment 3 from the November ballot.

News

2020 a record year for gun sales

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Firearm purchase background checks conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement show a record number of Floridians are taking up arms this year.

News

Florida Cancer Affiliates unveils new radiation treatment system

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The group held an open house and ribbon cutting at its Panama City office Tuesday to show the community the new equipment and new wing of the building.

Latest News

News

Old Buccaneer Motel location will now become housing complex.

Updated: 1 hours ago
At the entrance to the downtown area along Beach Drive will be a residential complex that will consist of approximately 120 units .

News

Florida Rights Restoration Coalition comes to Panama City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Florida Rights Restoration Coalition comes to Panama City

News

Developers seeking zoning changes to help redevelop the PC Mall

Updated: 2 hours ago
The developers requested a land use designation of urban community in order to accommodate the future development of the property.

News

Lynn Haven selects new law firm following FBI investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Hand Arendall Harrison Sale has been selected as Lynn Haven's new law firm.

News

Tyndall Air Force Base conducts first of many groundbreaking ceremonies to come

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Tyndall Air Force Base conducts first of many groundbreaking ceremonies to come.