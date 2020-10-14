Advertisement

Tyndall Air Force Base conducts first of many groundbreaking ceremonies to come

By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Tuesday Tyndall Air Force Base held its first groundbreaking ceremony for a new building since Hurricane Michael.

Tyndall Air Force Base seemed to be a perfect candidate for this project.

″What better place to start a facility for the future with new buildings than a place where you have to start ground up," said Tom NeuBauer, president of Bay Defense Alliance.

Tyndall is the only place in the Air Force that trains air battle managers, and this new building will be a simulator facility that will be critical to continue that training.

This first groundbreaking sets up an important opportunity not only for the Air Force base and the Air Force as a whole but also for the community.

This groundbreaking ceremony marks the first of 44 groundbreaking ceremonies to come at Tyndall.

Certain masks are no longer allowed in Bay District Schools.