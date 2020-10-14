Walton County Fair underway

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In a year when many community events are getting cancelled because of COVID-19, the Walton County Fair is on.

People from near and far said they are glad the fair is happening this year, because it gives them a chance to get out of the house and experience normalcy.

“We just moved down from Chicago two years ago and this is our first time at the local fair and we’re excited to get some funnel cake and fried Oreos and go on a couple of rides,” said Angie Kelly, a Walton County Fair goer.

Fair vendors said they are also glad to be working.

“It’s a breath of fresh air. We went the whole year without any really good spots. This spot everyone seems really happy to be here,” said Zack Malone, with James Gang Amusements.

Due to COVID-19, the fair does not have any indoor events this year.

“We still are encouraging the community to practice safe practices for COVID,” said Buddy Goodman, a Walton County Fair board member.

Goodman said they want everyone to still have a good time, but to exercise personal caution.

“It’s a long-standing fair, it’s all volunteer. The organizations volunteer and the workers are volunteer, so it’s just been a part of the community for a long time and we’re hoping to keep it going for a long time," said Goodman.

The fair runs until October 17, and opens each day during the week at 5 p.m., and at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

