Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar and satellite this morning even as a cold front passed through last night! We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead for today. So be sure to pack the shades on the way out!

Also, if you’re susceptible to feeling chilly, you may want some light sleeves for the early morning commute. Something you can easily shed heading into the midday as temperatures are waking up cool and less humid, but we’ll warm nicely into the daytime. We’re starting out in the 50s inland to low 60s for most near the coast.

But with plenty of sunshine in our skies today to warm us up, we’ll reach the mid 70s by midday, and mid 80s for afternoon highs. That will certainly be warm enough to shed the extra layer after the early morning. We may not even need the extra light layer out the door tomorrow...

The same front that came through last night only pushed out into the Northern Gulf. We’ll sit at the base of a ridge of high pressure settling in across the Mid-Atlantic states to our north. With clockwise winds around that ridge, we’ll actually start to see our northerly flow from this morning shift to the south and draw that frontal boundary right back in tonight and tomorrow. But this time as a warm front! It may even create a few stray small isolated coastal showers tomorrow as the front pushes back up to the north.

We’ll expect our Thursday to start out a bit more sticky, but still tolerable in the 60s. Yet as the day unfolds, humidity will continue to rise, and we’ll feel quite a bit warmer into the afternoon Thursday than compared to Wednesday even with similar highs around 85°!

Fret not, another cold front moves through on Friday and that will help to return a more comfortable, if not chilly, feel late in the day on Friday and into Saturday.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with a less humid but warm afternoon high in the mid 80s after the cool morning. Your 7 Day Forecast has a bit more humidity returning tomorrow and that will make the afternoon high in the mid 80s feel a bit warmer than today under mostly sunny skies.

