A new public health degree offered at FSU Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - If you are interested in a public health degree, you don’t have to travel far.

Seminole students can study the ins and outs of what it takes to go into the public health world by following this bachelor of science degree at Florida State University Panama City.

Dean Randy Hanna says students will be educated in policy, practice and methods of public health. He said this policy degree will allow students to go on to medical school or other professional health degrees right here at F-S-U Panama City.

“Our hopes for the future is that we work with our community and make sure we’re producing graduates who can play an important role in the health care of our area,” said Dean Hanna.

Student body president Lucy Rodriguez also hopes this program will allow F-S-U to continue to grow in the rankings.

“I know we ranked in the top 20 the last two years so I hope that not only does it bring new students to the campus, but that it really continues to push our academic programs up,” said Rodriguez.

The first class is expected to be around 30 students, but Dean Hanna says there is room for more to join. The new public health program will launch August 2021.

