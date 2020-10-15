Advertisement

Catholic Charities takes hurricane relief supplies to Louisiana

A truck filled with hurricane relief supplies from our area is on its way to the Lake Charles area.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Even though Hurricane Delta is now a thing of the past for most of us, people in Louisiana are still in need of help and will be for the foreseeable future. Help will be coming from all over the country and especially from our area.

Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida has collected donations from people throughout the county to help the people who helped us after Hurricane Michael. The truck is now on its way to the Lake Charles area with much needed supplies.

“Being able to see someone and look them in the eye and know that I am the hands and feet of Jesus and doing that for them, that is the most gratifying thing, to help your fellow man, that’s what’s huge," Andy Cornett, the Disaster Preparedness and Relief Manager at Catholic Charities, said. "I really do enjoy that. No matter how tired I am at night or how fatigued I may be over the week, I know it’s for a great purpose.”

Cornett says more trips will take place in the future to fulfill specific needs for the stricken area.

