Coast Guard searching for two missing teens

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Two people are missing after checking out paddleboards Wednesday afternoon in Fort Walton Beach.

A male and female teenager were reportedly last seen in the water wearing blue and gray life jackets near Pelican Island Condos Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

According to Coast Guard Sector Mobile, the teens rented a red paddleboard and a white paddleboard and were supposed to return them at 5 p.m Wednesday evening. When they didn’t, the teens were reported missing.

If you have any information call Coast Guard Sector Mobile at 251-441-5976.

