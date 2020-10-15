Advertisement

Coast Guard searching for two missing teens

A male and female teenager were reportedly last seen in the water wearing blue and gray life jackets near Pelican Island Condos Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
A male and female teenager were reportedly last seen in the water wearing blue and gray life jackets near Pelican Island Condos Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Two people are missing after checking out paddleboards Wednesday afternoon in Fort Walton Beach.

A male and female teenager were reportedly last seen in the water wearing blue and gray life jackets near Pelican Island Condos Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

According to Coast Guard Sector Mobile, the teens rented a red paddleboard and a white paddleboard and were supposed to return them at 5 p.m Wednesday evening. When they didn’t, the teens were reported missing.

If you have any information call Coast Guard Sector Mobile at 251-441-5976.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 13 hours ago
Expect a brief uptick in the humidity on Thursday before it drops this weekend

News

Skate park in downtown Panama City open

Updated: 14 hours ago
Construction on the park began back in August.

News

Death Toll Debate

Updated: 14 hours ago
Over 15,000 Floridans have died of COVID-19 according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, but a new analysis of COVID-19 death certificates conducted by the Florida House of Representatives suggests the count may be inflated.

News

Mail-in ballots can be tracked online

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Voting by mail is becoming a more popular option for voting this election season.

Latest News

News

A new public health degree offered at FSU Panama City

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dani Travis
Seminole students looking to get a bachelors of science in public health, now can.

News

Holly Street neighborhood beach access undergoing repairs

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The Holly Street neighborhood beach access was damaged when the sand dunes were washed away due to high surf from Hurricane Sally.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The humidity is on the increase briefly before cooler weather arrives for the weekend

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Making Sure Your Vote is Counted

Updated: 18 hours ago
A look at how to properly send in a mail-in ballot. Where can they be dropped off, and when is the deadline for voters to get those ballots to the Supervisor of Elections?

News

FSU PC New Bachelor Program

Updated: 18 hours ago
FSU Panama City has a new Bachelor of Science in Public Health program.