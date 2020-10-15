Coast Guard searching for two missing teens
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Two people are missing after checking out paddleboards Wednesday afternoon in Fort Walton Beach.
A male and female teenager were reportedly last seen in the water wearing blue and gray life jackets near Pelican Island Condos Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
According to Coast Guard Sector Mobile, the teens rented a red paddleboard and a white paddleboard and were supposed to return them at 5 p.m Wednesday evening. When they didn’t, the teens were reported missing.
If you have any information call Coast Guard Sector Mobile at 251-441-5976.
