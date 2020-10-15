Advertisement

Golden Apple Award(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s Golden Apple winner is Dawn Patrick.

Ms. Patrick teaches special education at Hutchinson Beach Elementary School.

She said she was very humbled to receive the award, and was even more surprised she was nominated by a parent.

Ms. Patrick has been teaching for more than 20 years, and when asked what her favorite part of her job is, she said “Definitely the kids, because you laugh every day. Every day you come to work you’re going to laugh about something.”

