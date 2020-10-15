Holly Street neighborhood beach access undergoing repairs

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

The Holly Street neighborhood beach access was damaged when the sand dunes were washed away due to high surf from Hurricane Sally.

The Walton County Board of Commissioners are dedicating $25,000 tourism dollars to fixing the beach access.

Walton County beach operations director Brian Kellenberger said the repairs being made are temporary, and they will probably have to do a dune restoration project.

If that does happen, he said they will need to work with the neighbors since the public beach access is only five feet wide.

“This is one of our neighborhood beach accesses. It services a pretty wide area of the Seagrove Beach area. It’s important, the beach out in front of it is public beach, so it’s important to have all of our beach accesses open and available to the public,” said Kellenberger.

Kellenberger adds this access is scheduled to be finished by mid-November.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.