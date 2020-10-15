Local chapter of “Healthy Start” honors National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in a special way

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - October 15 is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

The local chapter of “Healthy Start” is holding a national “Wave of Light” Facebook live ceremony tonight to raise awareness for those families that have experienced a pregnancy or infant loss.

The community and families across the nation will come together to light candles at 7 p.m. and burn for an hour.

“Wave of Light” Coordinator Kelly Byrns-Davis said there are still numerous resources being offered through Healthy Start for families despite the virtual move due to COVID-19.

“So through our Facebook page, our social media, families come together, they meet, they talk. They’re able to share experiences together and so those are still offered,” Byrns-Davis said.

Byrns-Davis said one in four women experience a miscarriage or stillbirth. You can join the live ceremony on the “Healthy Start Walk to Remember Panama City” Facebook page at 6:55 p.m. Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.