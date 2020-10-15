Local real estate group gives away breast cancer awareness shirts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, many organizations are participating in events supporting that cause.

Horsley Real Estate Group has decided to give away breast cancer awareness shirts for free. The agents say they wanted to give back to the community by giving away the shirts to show support for the cause.

Agents ask that you go to their Facebook page to request and reserve a shirt if you are interested in one. They tell us there is a limited supply, so you need to contact them to make sure you get one.

“We want to support those that are fighting, show admiration for those whose lives have been taken, and also to just show honor for those that are the ones that are survivors and to just let everyone know that we’re a company that truly cares about our community," Real Estate Broker Lacey Horsley said. "We just wanted to do our part to show our support for everyone.”

You can pick up your free t-shirt at their office at 1722 Lisenby Avenue in Panama City between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The real estate group also turned their retention pond pink this month to honor those who are dealing with the disease.

