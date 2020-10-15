Advertisement

Local real estate group gives away breast cancer awareness shirts

If you are interested in one of the shirts, Horsley Real Estate Group asks you to request one on their Facebook page.
If you are interested in one of the shirts, Horsley Real Estate Group asks you to request one on their Facebook page.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, many organizations are participating in events supporting that cause.

Horsley Real Estate Group has decided to give away breast cancer awareness shirts for free. The agents say they wanted to give back to the community by giving away the shirts to show support for the cause.

Agents ask that you go to their Facebook page to request and reserve a shirt if you are interested in one. They tell us there is a limited supply, so you need to contact them to make sure you get one.

“We want to support those that are fighting, show admiration for those whose lives have been taken, and also to just show honor for those that are the ones that are survivors and to just let everyone know that we’re a company that truly cares about our community," Real Estate Broker Lacey Horsley said. "We just wanted to do our part to show our support for everyone.”

You can pick up your free t-shirt at their office at 1722 Lisenby Avenue in Panama City between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The real estate group also turned their retention pond pink this month to honor those who are dealing with the disease.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Catholic Charities takes hurricane relief supplies to Louisiana

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The truck is now on its way to the Lake Charles area with much needed supplies.

News

Golden Apple Award

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
This week’s Golden Apple winner is Dawn Patrick.

News

Democrats outpacing Republicans in vote-by-mail

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
When it comes to vote-by-mail, Democrats are vastly out-performing Republicans based on the two million ballots cast so far.

News

New local COVID-19 cases in Thursday report

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 15,932 people have died from the virus in the state.

Latest News

News

Coast Guard searching for two missing teens

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A male and female teenager were last seen in the water wearing blue and gray life jackets near Pelican Island Condos, Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 18 hours ago
Expect a brief uptick in the humidity on Thursday before it drops this weekend

News

Skate park in downtown Panama City open

Updated: 18 hours ago
Construction on the park began back in August.

News

Death Toll Debate

Updated: 18 hours ago
Over 15,000 Floridans have died of COVID-19 according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, but a new analysis of COVID-19 death certificates conducted by the Florida House of Representatives suggests the count may be inflated.

News

Mail-in ballots can be tracked online

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Voting by mail is becoming a more popular option for voting this election season.

News

A new public health degree offered at FSU Panama City

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dani Travis
Seminole students looking to get a bachelors of science in public health, now can.