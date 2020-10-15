Advertisement

Mail-in ballots can be tracked online

By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

With COVID-19 still a threat this election season, voting by mail has become a more popular option.

Mail-in ballots can be returned using prepaid postage envelopes so you can walk to your mailbox and drop it off that way, or you can drop it off at the Supervisor of Elections office mail-in ballot drop off box.

If you’ll be voting by mail, you still have a little bit of time to finalize that decision because October 24th is the last day to request a vote by mail ballot in the mail.

If you do not request your ballot by mail in time, you can still come into the Supervisor of Elections office to do an individual pickup or an emergency pickup on election day.

And if you’re worried if your mail-in ballot will be make it back and be counted, Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen says there is a tool to help.

“The key is to track your ballot [online], know where it is and know it has been received at our office,” said Andersen.

You can track the status of your mail-in ballot at www.bayvotes.org.

