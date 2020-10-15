Advertisement

Memorials abound on what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday

By WCCO and WCBS
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/WCBS) - People all over the world remembered George Floyd and honored his memory Wednesday on what would have been his 47th birthday.

The intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis is where George Floyd died in May after a former Minneapolis police officer held him to the ground with his knee for nearly eight minutes. His death sparked massive, ongoing protests against police brutality across the country.

On George Floyd’s birthday, the place of devastation turned into a place of some celebration. Toussaint Morrison brought a bouquet of “Happy Birthday” balloons.

“Celebrating his birthday is just a way of recognizing him as a human, since he was not recognized as a human by the police,” Morrison said. “It’s important to recognize George and what would have been his life, had he still been here and not stolen from us by the police department. So, still recognizing him as a human is really important.”

Howard Hobbs also came to recognize a man he never met, a man the world now knows. He brought his young granddaughters, saying this is a story for all ages.

“[My 4-year-old granddaughter] says ‘George Floyd,’ and she knew that George Floyd was killed by police. She told me that,” Hobbs said.

In New York City, George Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd, and others gathered in his name at the foot of a mural honoring the man.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to call him and tell him happy birthday or give him a hug or just hear him crack a joke, but I know he’s good,” Terrence Floyd said.

He says it’s clear from responses near and far that although his brother’s life is over, his work is not done.

“When I look at this mural right here, I see in my brother’s eyes he’s telling me, ‘Little bro, do what you got to do, man. Speak for me, walk for me, love for me.’ And that’s exactly what I’m gonna do,” he said.

Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death, including Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Their trial is set for March.

Copyright 2020 WCCO, WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

George Floyd remembered all over world on his birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death. Their trial is set for March.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 1 hours ago
Expect a brief uptick in the humidity on Thursday before it drops this weekend

News

Skate park in downtown Panama City open

Updated: 1 hours ago
Construction on the park began back in August.

News

Death Toll Debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Over 15,000 Floridans have died of COVID-19 according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, but a new analysis of COVID-19 death certificates conducted by the Florida House of Representatives suggests the count may be inflated.

Latest News

National

Facing new fire threat, PG&E cuts power to tens of thousands

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

News

Mail-in ballots can be tracked online

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Voting by mail is becoming a more popular option for voting this election season.

News

A new public health degree offered at FSU Panama City

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dani Travis
Seminole students looking to get a bachelors of science in public health, now can.

News

Holly Street neighborhood beach access undergoing repairs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The Holly Street neighborhood beach access was damaged when the sand dunes were washed away due to high surf from Hurricane Sally.

National

Early voters braving miserably long lines shatter records

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Early voters are shattering records. "Historic turnout" is expected for the general election.

National Politics

First lady: Son Barron was positive for COVID, now negative

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.