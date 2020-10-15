New local COVID-19 cases in Thursday report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 744,988 cases reported. There are 735,685 cases involving Florida residents and 9,303 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 15,932 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,394 cases. This includes 6,243 residents and 151 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 125 people have died from the virus and 376 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, 17 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,645 cases. This includes 5,599 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 45 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 127 people have died from the virus. 316 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, 16 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,165 cases. 1,946 of the cases are residents and 219 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 29 deaths from the virus and 116 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, three people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,134 cases. 1,123 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 71 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, there are six people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 812 cases. There are 797 residents and 15 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 10 deaths reported and 30 hospitalizations. As of Thursday afternoon, there is no one in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,000 cases. There are 2,965 local cases and 35 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 83 deaths and 166 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, six people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 658 cases, 657 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died and 36 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Thursday afternoon, there are two people in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 917 cases. They are 907 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Thursday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 686 cases. There are 682 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 520 cases of COVID-19. All 520 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. 10 people have died and 12 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 5:16 p.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 31 available adult ICU beds out of the 149 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting one of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

Local ICU capacity as of 10-15-2020. (WJHG/WECP)

