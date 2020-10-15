Skate park in downtown Panama City open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After nearly eight years of planning, a new skate park has opened in downtown Panama City.

The park sits off of West Sixth Street, and was designed by Newline Skate Parks.

Groundbreaking began back in late August, with no delays in construction. The opening of the park is yet another step in the revitalization of the downtown area, and provides another place of positive recreation for the community.

