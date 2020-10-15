Advertisement

Skate park in downtown Panama City open

New skatepark opens in downtown Panama City.
New skatepark opens in downtown Panama City.(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After nearly eight years of planning, a new skate park has opened in downtown Panama City.

The park sits off of West Sixth Street, and was designed by Newline Skate Parks.

Groundbreaking began back in late August, with no delays in construction. The opening of the park is yet another step in the revitalization of the downtown area, and provides another place of positive recreation for the community.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: moments ago
Expect a brief uptick in the humidity on Thursday before it drops this weekend

News

Death Toll Debate

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Over 15,000 Floridans have died of COVID-19 according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, but a new analysis of COVID-19 death certificates conducted by the Florida House of Representatives suggests the count may be inflated.

News

Mail-in ballots can be tracked online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Voting by mail is becoming a more popular option for voting this election season.

News

A new public health degree offered at FSU Panama City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dani Travis
Seminole students looking to get a bachelors of science in public health, now can.

Latest News

News

Holly Street neighborhood beach access undergoing repairs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The Holly Street neighborhood beach access was damaged when the sand dunes were washed away due to high surf from Hurricane Sally.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The humidity is on the increase briefly before cooler weather arrives for the weekend

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Making Sure Your Vote is Counted

Updated: 4 hours ago
A look at how to properly send in a mail-in ballot. Where can they be dropped off, and when is the deadline for voters to get those ballots to the Supervisor of Elections?

News

FSU PC New Bachelor Program

Updated: 4 hours ago
FSU Panama City has a new Bachelor of Science in Public Health program.

News

Hurricane Sally Repairs

Updated: 4 hours ago
An update on repairs from Hurricane Sally damage in the south end of Walton County.