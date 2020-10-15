Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar and satellite this morning with only a mid level stratus deck of clouds passing through. They should light up beautifully at sunrise this morning and they won’t be enough to block out the sunshine today.

Otherwise, it’s a bit more mild out the door this morning with temperatures and dew points in the 60s. We’ll feel a bit more humid throughout the day today, and that will lead toward a warmer overall feel despite temperatures remaining rather similar to what we had yesterday. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 80s, however, we’ll have feels like temperatures in the low 90s due to the humidity.

With high pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast to our northeast, we’ll continue to see a more easterly to southeasterly flow drawing in the more humid air mass through today and tonight. It’s possible, but a very slim chance, that we could see an isolated small and brief light shower later today with the increasing moisture.

That muggy and mild flow continues through tomorrow morning ahead of another approaching cold front. We’ll see the front pass through during the day, and by the late afternoon and evening we should start to see the humidity lowering and conditions feeling much more comfortable and cool going into Friday evening.

In fact, Saturday may go below average with our temperatures thanks to this next approaching front. Lows by Saturday and Sunday morning start out in the 50s, with highs on Saturday in the upper 70s near 80 degrees, Sunday in the low 80s. Average lows are closer to 60° in the morning and highs in the afternoon near 80°.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a less than 10% chance of a small isolated shower. Highs today reach the mid to upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a cold front passing through tomorrow and a much more comfortable air mass moving in by late in the day Friday.

