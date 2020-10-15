Two arrested after short pursuit in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City Beach police say they have arrested a man and woman after a short car chase Thursday.

Officers say they were alerted by a license plate reader that a vehicle Terry Hackett, 45, was driving was stolen out of Tennessee.

Officers say they attempted to pull Hackett over, but he fled.

After a short chase, officers say they deployed spike strips, which disabled the car.

Officers say Hackett made incriminating remarks during questioning about the stolen vehicle.

Hackett, of Nashville Tennessee, has been charged with grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding.

A passenger of the car, Heather Gebicki, of Pensacola, was charged with unrelated drug charges.

Hackett and Gebicki were taken to the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.