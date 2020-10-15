Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Quick changes are in the forecast over the next few days
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The humidity is on the increase tonight and Thursday as a cool front approaches our area. That will increase the dew point temps into the 60s and near 70. That means lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies with an onshore wind. That will let highs reach into the mid 80s. Another cold front moves through Friday that will drop lows into the 50s with highs in the upper 70s. Right now the extended forecast is dry for the coming week.

