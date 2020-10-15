Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The humidity is on the increase tonight and Thursday as a cool front approaches our area. That will increase the dew point temps into the 60s and near 70. That means lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies with an onshore wind. That will let highs reach into the mid 80s. Another cold front moves through Friday that will drop lows into the 50s with highs in the upper 70s. Right now the extended forecast is dry for the coming week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.