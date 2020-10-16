PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - After more than a year since the last update, demolition has begun on Hombre Golf Course off Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach.

Crews were out Thursday tearing down trees and digging up fairways.

Last year, developers announced that they were planning to build 80 new townhomes and more than 150 new single-family homes on the site of the course, with some neighbors expressing concerns about privacy. You can read that story here.

We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

