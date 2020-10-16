Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start for us on satellite and radar with a bank of clouds moving in along our next cold front to our northwest. Most of those clouds will break up as they move deeper into the Southeast and Panhandle later today. However, we do have some patchy dense fog starting off our day.

Temperatures and dew points are starting out in the upper 60s for a mild and muggy start. The humidity remains high in the morning, but changes come later in the day as the cold front moves through. Highs will still warm up in the mainly to mostly sunny sky into the low 80s.

But as the winds pick up a bit into the afternoon as a cold front moves through, we’ll notice the humidity beginning to drop. That will lead toward a much more comfortable late afternoon and evening across the Panhandle. So any Friday night plans are looking great!

The cold front also cools us off decently overnight tonight and into Saturday morning where we’ll start out in the 50s. Highs under sunny skies tomorrow only reach the upper 70s for a slightly below seasonal average day. With more sunshine and just a few clouds heading into Sunday, we’ll still manage some cool lows near 60 in the morning and a hyper seasonal afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies and still warm and humid in the morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 60s. We’ll see a cold front pass through in the afternoon and a northerly breeze will help drop humidity by the late day as highs reach up to the low 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a wonderful mainly sunny and seasonal weekend ahead!

