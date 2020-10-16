Advertisement

Lynn Haven Police Department talks about its new traffic signs

New traffic signs set up in Lynn Haven
New traffic signs set up in Lynn Haven(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) -

Some new flashing traffic signs have been set up in Lynn Haven.

There are three of the signs in Lynn Haven, one off of Highway 77 in front of the Garden Center, one on 17th street, and one off of Highway 77 in front of Marina Bay. Each of the signs clocks the speed of motorists and displays it.

The sign near Marina Bay is doubles as a license plate reader.

Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie tells us the primary reason for installing these signs is to keep the public safe.

“It is a protection thing for our citizens," said Chief Ramie. "We don’t want homicide suspects, murderers, thieves that are stealing cars, or any kind of violent criminal coming into our city, and if we have the opportunity to utilize this tool to keep our community safe, it is the right thing to do.”

Chief Ramie says none of the signs are being used to issue speeding tickets.

