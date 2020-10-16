Man drowns near RiverCamps boat house

PANAMA CITY BEACH , Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they received a call Friday morning at 9:52 a.m. about a drowning near the boat house at the RiverCamps on Crooked Creek community.

Deputies say when they arrived, a man was giving CPR to the victim. A deputy took over CPR until EMS arrived. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told deputies the victim and two other men were at the boathouse repairing the dock when the victim tried to retrieve a piece of wood that had fallen into the water.

Witnesses say the man began to struggle and was brought back to dry land on a kayak by a co-worker where they began CPR.

