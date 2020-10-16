Miramar Beach man charged with 116 counts of child porn

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, assisted by Homeland Security, say they issued a search warrant at a home on Miramar Beach on August 24.

Deputies say they issued the warrant after investigators gathered information about someone at the house searching for and possessing images of child exploitation.

Deputies say they seized multiple items to look through the digital content.

Deputies say Philip Turner, 72, was identified as a suspect.

Philip Turner was charged with 116 counts of possession, control and viewing child exploitation images. Turner was given a $25,000 bond at first appearance.

