MISSING: Lynn Haven woman last seen Friday afternoon

LYNN HAVEN , Fla. (WJHG) - Lynn Haven police say Robbie Jean Jackson, 66, was last seen Friday around 1:00 p.m. at her home in the Reserve Apartments.

Police say Ms. Jackson usually walks to the Family Dollar on Jenks Ave. and Hwy 390.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black and white checkered shirt, dark blue jeans, and carrying a sparkle cheetah purse.

If you see or come in contact with Ms. Jackson, or have any information on where she is, please call the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111 or your local law enforcement agency.

