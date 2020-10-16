New local COVID-19 cases in Friday report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 748,437 cases reported. There are 739,050 cases involving Florida residents and 9,387 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 16,030 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,408 cases. This includes 6,254 residents and 154 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 125 people have died from the virus and 377 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 18 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,706 cases. This includes 5,659 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 46 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 127 people have died from the virus. 316 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 15 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,182 cases. 1,957 of the cases are residents and 225 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 29 deaths from the virus and 116 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,151 cases. 1,140 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 73 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there are four people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 818 cases. There are 803 residents and 15 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 10 deaths reported and 30 hospitalizations. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,018 cases. There are 2,983 local cases and 35 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 83 deaths and 168 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, six people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 663 cases, 662 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died and 37 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday afternoon, there are two people in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 920 cases. They are 910 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 687 cases. There are 683 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 521 cases of COVID-19. All 521 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. 10 people have died and 12 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 5:16 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 28 available adult ICU beds out of the 147 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting one of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

Local ICU capacity as of 10-16-2020. (WJHG/WECP)

