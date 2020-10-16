Advertisement

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce celebrates a grand reopening Thursday

Bay County Chamber of Commerce held a grand reopening on Thursday.
Bay County Chamber of Commerce held a grand reopening on Thursday.(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

After two years of being closed because of damage brought on by Hurricane Michael, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce held a grand reopening on Thursday along with a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new building.

The new building features a modern design and includes energy efficient upgrades.

Bay County Chamber of Commerce President Carol Roberts said she has waited for this day for a long time.

“To be able to show off our building, in it’s current state to totally refurbished and brought back to probably it’s original glory, I am proud to be apart of that and I think the community is too,” said Roberts.

The organization plans to continue offering its full services since every one is back in the same building.

