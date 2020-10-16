The Boys & Girls Club of Bay County taking aim for a good cause at Fridays fundraiser

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - It was a busy day at the Bay County shooting range for the second annual Shooting for Great Futures tournament put on by the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County.

There’s over 30 teams and almost 140 shooters participating in Friday’s event. The Boys and Girls Club of Bay County CEO Hank Hill said Bay County has provided the perfect shooting range for non-profits to raise money and hang out outdoors in safe environment. Hill also said this event is twice the size as last year and has raised over 50-thousand dollars for the Boys and Girls Club, which is twice the amount from last year.

“All of the funding for these go to fund our operations. We’re nearly everyday. When kids are out of school, we’re open. When holidays happen, we’re open a lot of times. The funds pay for staffing, supplies and things like that. Really to change kids lives,” Hill said.

Chairman of the Board Arthur Cullen also adds why this money is so important to the five clubs across the county.

“It’s for the kids and their after school program. So we have about 400 kids a day come to our after school programs,” Cullen said.

Hill hopes next years event will be triple the size and two days long.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.