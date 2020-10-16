Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A cold front is on the way to the panhandle and will bring cooler temperatures over the weekend ahead. For tonight it will be warm and humid w/lows in the mid 60s. The front passes Friday and turns winds out of the north and drops dew point temps. Highs will be cooler, near 80, and it will feel less humid. By Saturday morning we will see lows in the low to mid 50s inland and mid to upper 50s at the coast. The nice weather continues through Sunday, but as we head into next week the warmer and more humid air returns to the panhandle.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.