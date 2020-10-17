Camp Helen State Park wrapping up its October pumpkin patch
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Thousands of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes were here just a few weeks ago.
Being one of the only pumpkin patches in the area, they have been selling pumpkins like crazy.
Of course, with COVID-19, Camp Helen has been following all CDC guidelines, like social distancing and wiping down pumpkins throughout the patch.
Although the state park is almost out of pumpkins, it will continue offering its kayak rentals through the end of October, which they have never done before.
