Camp Helen State Park wrapping up its October pumpkin patch

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Thousands of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes were here just a few weeks ago.

The patch plans to run out of pumpkins by Sunday, 10/18.
The patch plans to run out of pumpkins by Sunday, 10/18.(WJHG/WECP)

Being one of the only pumpkin patches in the area, they have been selling pumpkins like crazy.

This little one enjoying some beach and pumpkin time.
This little one enjoying some beach and pumpkin time.(WJHG/WECP)

Of course, with COVID-19, Camp Helen has been following all CDC guidelines, like social distancing and wiping down pumpkins throughout the patch.

Although the state park is almost out of pumpkins, it will continue offering its kayak rentals through the end of October, which they have never done before.

Enjoying the pumpkins.
Enjoying the pumpkins.(WJHG/WECP)

