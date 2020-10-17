Advertisement

Despite legislative confusion, Floridians will still set their clocks back November 1

By Olivia Michael
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

In just a few short weeks Floridians will be turning their clocks back an hour to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time on November 1.

But back in 2018 Florida’s legislature passed a bill making daylight savings time permanent across the state.

So why are we still turning our clocks back?

Well the state legislation cannot go into effect without federal congressional approval.

Local State Senator George Gainer doesn’t foresee that happening any time soon.

“And it never did really get off the ground and that was a time when we learned that our constituents did not really approve of that so we feel like that we’re all in good shape with just leaving the time like it is,” Gainer said.

Last month U.S. Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio also sponsored a U.S. Senate bill that would keep Florida and the nation on daylight saving time until November 2021. That bill has since been placed on the Senate’s legislative calendar.

