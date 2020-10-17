Halloween fun at Beachfront Adventures

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Halloween may be two weeks away but you can celebrate early at Beachfront Adventures in Panama City Beach.

Off Beach Beach Road is your one-stop-shop for spooky, fall fun.

Halloween Haunt Nights are every Friday - Saturday from 7 - 11 p.m. and Sunday from 7 - 9 p.m.

Locals and tourists can enjoy go-karts, flip bumper cars, monster paintball shooting, and mini-golf.

For the kids, there is a hayride and hedge maze.

New this year is a haunted house for all ages. If you’re under the age of 13, you must be accompanied by an adult.

“The haunted house is a two to three-minute walkthrough depending on how quickly you move through there. We have live actors. They’re all in masks. And we also have some moving props, some jump scares, and some things we hope surprise you," Beachfront Adventures Director of Recreation Blake Dawson said.

Employees are also ensuring all their customers have a safe experience during the pandemic.

“We’re having to take all the same precautions that we have for our rides, with disinfecting everything. We’ll shut down temporarily throughout the night and do a deep disinfecting with all the areas guests interact with and touch. Same with our rides, after every guest gets off our go-karts or bumper cars, we do disinfect them before we allow the next guest on," Dawson said.

Employees are required to wear masks but guests are not.

Dawson also said there may be some additional activities added Halloween weekend.

For prices and activity updates, visit Beachfront Adventures' Facebook page.

