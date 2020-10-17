Advertisement

Local doctor arrested after allegedly holding Uber driver at gunpoint

Dr. Tumiel is charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
Dr. Tumiel is charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

One local doctor was arrested Monday after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say he threatened his Uber driver with a gun.

According to the affidavit, Dr. Maciej Tumiel, of Panama City, was picked up by Justin Creel in an Uber at Los Antojitos in St. Andrews. Creel was to drive Dr. Tumiel back to his home.

Deputies say on the drive, Dr. Tumiel tried to change the course, yelling in part, “I have a gun in my back pocket," at the traffic light on Highway 390 and 23rd Street. Creel then explained he could not change course and that’s when Dr. Tumiel allegedly pulled Creel’s hair and held “something hard” against his temple and threatened to shoot Creel.

The report says Creel continued to drive in the direction Dr. Tumiel wanted him to until he saw a gas station and accelerated which made Dr. Tumiel let go of Creel’s hair. Creel then got out of the car and ran inside to get help. Deputies say a witness saw Dr. Tumiel chase after Creel and try to break the rear passenger door off the hinges.

Dr. Tumiel is charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and criminal mischief.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Dr. Tumiel and have not heard back.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

House of Terror

Updated: 16 hours ago
A new haunted house is in Panama City Beach.

News

Halloween fun at Beachfront Adventures

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Halloween Haunt Nights are every Friday - Saturday from 7 - 11 p.m. and Sunday from 7 - 9 p.m.

News

Despite legislative confusion, Floridians will still set their clocks back November 1

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
In just a few short weeks Floridians will be turning their clocks back an hour to mark the end of Daylight Savings Time on November 1, but Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio recently sponsored a U.S. Senate bill that would keep Florida and the nation on Daylight Savings Time until November 2021.

News

Anchorage Children’s Home receives federal grant

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The Anchorage Children’s home received a $450,000 from a federal grant that will go towards programs to reach out to kids in the community in difficult home situations.

Latest News

News

Camp Helen State Park wrapping up its October pumpkin patch

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The pumpkin patch plans to be out of pumpkins by Sunday, 10/18.

News

Panama City Beach ranked sixth most “Instagrammable” beach

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The Tourism Development Council is working on other ways to increase the beach's social media presence.

News

Spinnaker Beachside Grill amid lawsuit with insurance carrier

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Spinnaker alleges its insurance carrier failed and/or refused to provide Spinnaker with the amount to repair the property.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Cooler, and less humid air has arrived just in time for the weekend

News

Camp Helen Pumpkin Patch

Updated: 19 hours ago
How do you keep a pumpkin patch clean during the covid? Also, it’s one of our only patches, so let’s see how people are reacting!

News

Instagrammable Beach

Updated: 19 hours ago
There’s going to be a new photo op perfect for Instagram, and once it’s a hash tag, people will want to use it.