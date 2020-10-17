Local doctor arrested after allegedly holding Uber driver at gunpoint

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

One local doctor was arrested Monday after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say he threatened his Uber driver with a gun.

According to the affidavit, Dr. Maciej Tumiel, of Panama City, was picked up by Justin Creel in an Uber at Los Antojitos in St. Andrews. Creel was to drive Dr. Tumiel back to his home.

Deputies say on the drive, Dr. Tumiel tried to change the course, yelling in part, “I have a gun in my back pocket," at the traffic light on Highway 390 and 23rd Street. Creel then explained he could not change course and that’s when Dr. Tumiel allegedly pulled Creel’s hair and held “something hard” against his temple and threatened to shoot Creel.

The report says Creel continued to drive in the direction Dr. Tumiel wanted him to until he saw a gas station and accelerated which made Dr. Tumiel let go of Creel’s hair. Creel then got out of the car and ran inside to get help. Deputies say a witness saw Dr. Tumiel chase after Creel and try to break the rear passenger door off the hinges.

Dr. Tumiel is charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and criminal mischief.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Dr. Tumiel and have not heard back.

