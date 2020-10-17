Advertisement

Panama City Beach ranked sixth most “Instagrammable” beach

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Travel & Leisure has ranked Panama City Beach the sixth most “Instagrammable” beach in the world, according to the Panama City Beach Tourist Development Council.

The sugar-white sands and emerald waters of PCB were cited as reasons behind the high ranking, and the TDC is looking to continue to improve the social media presence of the beach. New installations such as large wooden letters have been discussed as possible ways to continue to increase views of the beach on Instagram and other sites.

“I think that’s because of the visitors coming in," said Lacee Rudd, public relations manager for Visit Panama City Beach. "Our marketing efforts to hashtag Real Fun Beach, hashtag Visit PCB, tagging us in all of their photos. I think that really helps us out a lot.”

Rudd also praised the Panama City Beach Sports Complex as a driver for visitors to the area.

